Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns overnight, cold and wintry Tuesday in the forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has been in control today.
Unfortunately, this will probably be the nicest day that we have all week.
Enjoy today’s weather, as we warm into the upper 50s.
It will be a touch cooler along the lakeshore.
In case you missed it, on Monday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck makes frost.
Clouds will increase as the night goes on.
Rain will move in after midnight.
It will also be quite windy tonight with wind gusts of 40 mph possible.
Tomorrow will be cold, windy, and raw.
Rain will linger into the early morning hours.
It will be cold enough in the morning to support a light mix of rain and snow, mainly on the East Side in the Primary Snow Belt.
We’ll have to keep a chance of passing snow showers in the forecast in the Primary Snow Belt throughout the day tomorrow.
Elsewhere, the sun will return, but there will be very little warming.
Highs will only top out in the low 40s on Tuesday.
Gusty winds on the order of 40 mph will make it feel as if it’s in the 30s all day.
Brr!
Sunshine will return for Wednesday.
Generally, temperatures will remain below normal through the work week and into the upcoming weekend.
Highs will top out in the 50s Wednesday through Sunday.
Normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 60s.
