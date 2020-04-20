Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny sky today with afternoon temperatures in the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in play today. I’m looking at a good deal of sun. Some high thin clouds will be around this morning associated with the thunderstorms in the South. The wind will be east this morning then backing to the west by late day at 5-15 mph. Temperatures should be able to rise well in the 50s this afternoon. It will be cooler along the immediate lakeshore. A partly cloudy is in the forecast this evening. Clouds increase overnight with the next cold front that crosses tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year this evening.