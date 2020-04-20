ODH temporarily takes down COVID-19 website that charts nursing home infections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, the website that is meant to track COVID-19 cases for the state of Ohio went offline.
The Ohio Department of Health said that the website was taken down because of incorrect numbers.
“We took it down because we heard there were some inaccuracies and we want to re-verify the information. We will put it back up on Wednesday,” said Press Secretary Office of Public Affairs and Communications, Melanie Amato.
Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many living in these congregate-care facilities are older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Early on in the fight against COVID-19, visitors were banned from these facilities and the CDC released the following recommendations.
- Keep COVID-19 from entering your facility
- Identify infections early
- Prevent the spread of COVID-19
- Assess supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and initiate measures to optimize current supply
- Identify and manage severe illness
ODH expects updated information to be available on Wednesday.
