ODOT says construction crews still getting hit by drivers, even with stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While many of us can do our jobs from the safety of our homes during this pandemic, many who can’t, including the men and women who work on our roadways.
This week is national work zone awareness week.
“All of the things that you and I rely on from the grocery store get there by truck, that comes across our roadways,” said Matt Bruning, Press Secretary with ODOT. “All of the personal protective equipment that the hospitals are using right now that gets transported by truck and all of that goes across our roadways so it’s essential that our crews stay out there to keep those roadways in good repair.”
Work zone crashes in Ohio were up 40% in 2019 from the year before. Matt Bruning with ODOT says there was 6,574 work zone crashes last year in Ohio, an all-time record.
“Why we’ve seen such a huge jump year over year is a mystery honestly,” Bruning said. “We haven’t been doing significantly more work so is it in attention by drivers?”
16 people were killed in work zone crashes last year. Two of them were construction workers that worked for a Cleveland based company.
“Those were two folks that went to work expecting to come home at the end of the day and they didn’t tragically because someone just wasn’t paying attention when they were driving through that work zone,” Bruning said.
Even with less drivers on the road because of that stay at home order, Bruning says March was on pace with 2019.
“We’re still unfortunately seeing close calls and crews being struck,” explained Bruning. “I mean, heck since Valentine’s Day we’ve had 9 crews hit here in the state of Ohio, the last one was on March 27th and that was of course during lower traffic volumes so there’s still a lot of risk to our people out there and that’s why we need those motorists making those essential trips to do what they can to lower that risk and move over and slow down for our folks.”
Bruning believes cell phones and distracted driving play a big role in the increase in crashes. The other top reasons for these crashes are speeding and following too closely to the car in front of you.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.