Ohio schools to remain closed for rest of academic year; remote learning will continue during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the order to close school facilities statewide will remain in place for the rest of the academic year.
The Governor made the announcement during Monday’s press conference from Columbus.
Watch the complete press conference here:
During the closure, DeWine is urging teachers for grades kindergarten through 12 to continue at-home lessons remotely if feasible.
DeWine already signed House Bill 197 on March 27.
Included in Ohio’s first major piece of coronavirus relief legislation was a mandate that waived school testing and graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 academic year.
For the 2020-21 academic year, DeWine said a decision hasn’t been made yet on how lessons will proceed.
The Governor mentioned that schools are already preparing for remote learning next year if needed, and suggested a combination of in-person and online learning could be utilized.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said at least 509 individuals have died from the coronavirus with 12,919 cases confirmed statewide.
