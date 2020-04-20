Ohio ‘strike force’ created to focus on how coronavirus impacts minority populations

Cases by race in Ohio (Source: Ohio Department of Health)
By Chris Anderson | April 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 2:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the formation of a group specifically tasked with focusing on the coronavirus’ impact on minority communities.

The Minority Health Strike Force consists of minority business leaders, community-based faith officials, and other individuals from throughout Ohio.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health says approximately 21% of the 12,919 reported cases are in African-American individuals.

Approximately 14% of the state’s 509 COVID-19 deaths were in African-American patients.

