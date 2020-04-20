Ohio ‘strike force’ created to focus on how coronavirus impacts minority populations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the formation of a group specifically tasked with focusing on the coronavirus’ impact on minority communities.
The Minority Health Strike Force consists of minority business leaders, community-based faith officials, and other individuals from throughout Ohio.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health says approximately 21% of the 12,919 reported cases are in African-American individuals.
Approximately 14% of the state’s 509 COVID-19 deaths were in African-American patients.
