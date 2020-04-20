Inmates make up over 20% of confirmed Ohio coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2,400 inmates in the Buckeye state have tested positive for the coronavirus.
That accounts for over 20% of total confirmed cases in the state.
The amount of Ohio inmates and staff members at state correctional facilities continue to increase dramatically, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation.
The following correctional facilities have confirmed coronavirus cases and/or related deaths:
- The Marion Correctional Institution has the most confirmed cases amongst the inmate population at 1,828.
- The Pickaway Correctional Institution has 384 inmates that have tested positive for the coronavirus, they also have five confirmed deaths in the facilities.
- The Franklin Medical Center has 103 inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus and one related death.
- The Correctional Reception Center has 67 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The Belmont Correctional Institution has four inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Chillicothe Correctional Institution has two inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Toledo Correctional Institution has two inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The Southeastern Correctional Institution has one inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Trumbull Correctional Institution tested positive for the coronavirus.
