Port Clinton’s Walleye Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival said based on high degree of uncertainty of what the coming months will hold, they have canceled the Walleye Festival.
The organizers said they will be back for 2021: May 27-31.
This is after the organizers consulted city officials and local community groups; and in the best interest of the general public, the volunteers, vendors, and entertainment. The festival is held on Memorial Day Weekend.
The Walleye Festival is the largest fundraiser Main Street Port Clinton holds and is the funding source for their downtown improvement grants, seasonal plantings, holiday activities and more, the organizers said.
The organizers said this will have a huge impact on their local economy.
While the organizers are disheartened at the thought of a summer without this traditional event, they feel that moving forward with the given uncertainty would be a risk to our community, volunteers, vendors, and guests. The organizers also want to make sure they are able to provide the support their local business community needs at this time.
The organizers said the Walleye Festival will be back, they will celebrate 40 years and they will endeavor to make it better than ever, but for now, they will focus on their business members to make sure they return stronger than before. While the Walleye Festival may not take place, the organizers are looking into hosting a community-wide event when conditions allow, to help reboot their local business economy.
They will provide more details as a program takes shape. Please reach out to the Main Street Port Clinton at info@portclintonchamber.com if you’re interested in getting involved. Main Street Port Clinton currently has the support of over 400 business members and is the host of the Walleye Festival.
The organizers strongly encourage there many fans, supporters and community to find ways to continue to support our wonderful organizations and businesses in the months ahead. They will be back for 2021, May 27-31. For more information, please visit the Main Street Port Clinton website at www.historicportclinton.com
