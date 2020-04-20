Produce wholesaler offering households vegetable and fruit boxes through contactless pick up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You don’t have to settle for pantry-only meals during this quarantine.
Local companies are working hard to turn their wholesale produce businesses into direct-to-consumer operations, to make sure you and your family have fresh healthy food.
Premier ProduceOne usually delivers produce by the truck load to hospitals, sports arenas, universities, hotels.
“Somebody shut off the faucet. It was a devastating blow for someone like us,” said Tony Anselmo, Co-Owner and Chief Officer of Sales and Marketing.
They reworked their business model, practically overnight, and initiated a fresh fruit and vegetable box program with curbside distribution at their Cleveland warehouse.
The boxes include 20 pounds of produce for $25.
Households are buying them, municipalities are securing them for the elderly and the needy in their communities, and business owners and ordering them for their employees.
In only its second week, the program is growing quickly.
"Now it’s thousands of cases of produce. It’s taken off,” said Anselmo.
Anselmo says thanks to this program he’s able to put nearly all of the 100 employees he had laid off back to work.
“It kind of hit the reset button for every body in the business world. You’re not as big and as strong as you thought you were. Something can easily set you back to the beginning. It’s about the relationships,” he said.
They’re now expanding into specialty boxes with Italian, Mediterranean and Mexican ingredients.
If you’re interested, you can order via Shopify, pay ahead and set up a day and time for your contactless pick up.
