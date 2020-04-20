Rite Aid opens self-swab testing site in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
The Rite Aid in Parma is now a Coronavirus self-swab testing site weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bryce Norman, a lead pharmacist for Rite Aid, explained why the company started doing self-swab tests.
“So, it’s a lot safer for our associates and it’s a lot safer for those customers coming through because they are unsure if they are positive or not at this time,” said Norman.
Once you get to the testing site, you stay in your car, grab a swab and stick it in both your nostrils.
A pharmacist is present to make sure you’re doing the test right.
The tests are free but, not everyone can get tested.
“In order to get tested, you must go to RiteAid.com and answer the screening questionnaire and they will tell you if you are eligible to get tested or not,”said Norman. “Once you are eligible to be tested.. you will receive an appointment time.”
125 people were registered to get tested on Monday.
Norman says they expect 250 people to be tested on Tuesday.
