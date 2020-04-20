Several northeast Ohio schools keeping stadium lights on for class of 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are several northeast Ohio schools that are honoring the class of 2020 in a special way.
The Port Clinton City School District and Bellevue High School are keeping the stadium lights on for the class of 2020.
The schools announced that stadium lights are expected to be turned on April 4, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
The schools are also asking that the community supports the class of 2020 by turning on their porch lights at the same time.
