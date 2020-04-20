Stark County snack maker need to fill 50 positions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local snack maker is hiring dozens of people including those who are temporarily out of work.
Shearer’s has 50 open positions in the Massillon/Brewster area. They’re mainly looking for packers, which are entry-level positions.
Senior Human Resources Manager Andrea Cunin says, “It’s one of the most important roles in our plants. So, it’s the people who physically pack the chips into the box when they come off the line and ship them to our customers. We also have general warehouse positions, some maintenance technician positions.”
“There is a seasonality to potato chips, which I never knew before I worked here.” That season is usually summer. "
Now, add COVID-19 quarantine snacks to the list, and employees at Shearer’s are busy around the clock.
“This is where we really start pumping out the product for our people,” said Cunin.
Cunin says the thousands of Shearers employees in Northeast Ohio alone feel fortunate to be working and they’re taking the Coronavirus very seriously.
“We’ve increased our sanitation throughout the plants, we are providing masks and PPE’s to all of our employees still, so we still have a lot of ways to work together and sort of mitigate the risk of spreading the virus,” said Cunin.
“We're very competitive with our salary. We also offer 401(k), full benefits, tuition reimbursement for people that want to continue their education. We also offer a referral bonus,” said Cunin.
If you’d like to fill out an application, go to www.shearers.com.
For other job openings throughout the state, go to https://careers.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/careers/
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.