UH cardiologist says about 30% of COVID-19 patients also dealing with blood clots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadway dancer and Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero is recovering after having his right leg amputated due to complications with coronavirus. He had been fighting the virus for more than two weeks, hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots has posted updates for fans on social media. She said while hospitalized, he started having clotting issues on his right leg, and could not get blood down to his toes. The blood thinners he got to fix the clotting issues were affecting his blood pressure and causing internal bleeding in his intestines.
Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, interventional cardiologist with UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, said they see clotting in about 30% of patients fighting coronavirus.
“We are understanding COVID can affect multiple organs in the body. It can affect the brain, it can affect the heart, it can affect the kidneys. It can cause blood clots. It can cause heart attacks.” Shishehbor said in his experience, some of the patients who experience blood clots may not experience typical, more well known symptoms like coughing or respiratory issues.
He said COVID increases the risk of blood clots. He said that could put someone on and ECMO machine, used to support organs like the heart and lungs, at risk.
“He was on this ECMO device which takes one the work of the lungs and the heart. The divide is very big the size of my thumb almost, and this is placed in the lungs, the arteries and the groin.” He said Unfortunately, this can create bleeding problems.
Shishehbor said about 10% of COVID patients present with cardiac problems. “We are learning COVID can cause blood clots.” He said about 30% of patients in the Intensive Care Unit who have COVID can get a blood clot. This can be both in their veins or their arteries.”
Shishehbor said the virus can weaken the heart muscle and those with preexisting conditions like heart disease or hypertension are at far greater risk. And while about 30-40% of people will never show symptoms, it’s not clear what differentiates them from others, Cordero, fighting for their life.
“We know we can’t predict who’s going to get sick and who’s not going to get very sick,” said Shishehbor. “Nick’s example is a perfect example. Even young people can get very sick and have dire consequences and be in the I.C.U. for many days.”
