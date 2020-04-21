Akron-Canton Foodbank turning surplus of milk into cottage cheese; will donate over 100,000 pounds

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron-Canton Foodbank is helping out families in need by taking local dairy farmers extra milk and turning it into cottage cheese.
The food bank announced that this is all possible through a partnership with the Dairy Farmers of America and Daisy Brand.
The organizations will now be able to donat 120,000 pounds of cottage cheese to various food banks around the area.
The Akron-Canton Foodbank said that they had seen a 30 percent increase in the amount of food.
Due to the coronavirus, dairy farmers across the country have not been able to sell their products, so they are being forced to dump the surplus of milk.
“Millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet, and food banks are seeing increased demand for their services. Working with processors to donate dairy products is a solution that helps feed hungry families and ensures the dairy products our farmers produce don’t go to waste,” said Heather McCann, director of public affairs for DFA’s Mideast Area.
The first delivery of cottage cheese happened on April 16.
