Akron man convicted of execution-style murder sentenced to life in prison

SUMMIT COUNTY, (WOIO) - The 35-year-old Akron man convicted of an execution-style murder outside of a restaurant in Akron in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Friday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove said Bryan Esters is eligible for parole after he serves 29 years in prison.

Earlier this week, a jury convicted Esters of the July 1, 2018 murder of Dominique Thomas, 31.

Esters and Andre Warren got into an argument with Thomas outside a restaurant on Pioneer Street. During the argument, both Esters and Warren shot Thomas several times.

As Thomas lay bleeding on the ground, Esters shot Thomas four more times at point blank range in the back.

After the murder, Esters was on the run until he was captured by the U.S. Marshals in April 2020 in Morgantown, KY,

In May 2019, Warren was found guilty on numerous charges and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 29 years.

