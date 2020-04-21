Akron fugitive accused of execution-style murder hunted down by US Marshals in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a murder suspect on Tuesday, who is accused of brazenly gunning down a man in Akron two years ago.
Bryan Esters, 33, and Andre Warren got into an argument with Dominique Thomas, 31, outside of a restaurant on Pioneer Street in Akron on July 1, 2018.
During the argument, both Esters and Warren shot Thomas.
As the victim lay bleeding on the ground, Esters fired several more rounds at close range.
In May 2019, Warren was found guilty on numerous charges and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 29 years.
Marshals had been searching for Esters since 2018, and they finally received a tip that led them to Morgantown.
A gun and marijuana were recovered from the scene during the arrest.
Esters will remain in custody in West Virginia until he can be extradited back to Akron to face homicide charges.
“Our task force officers never gave up looking for this dangerous fugitive. With Bryan Esters in custody the streets of Akron and Morgantown, W. Va. are safer,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said, in a prepared statement.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
Reward money is available.
