Akron police arrest 13-year-old teen in connection to pizza robberies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old teen is behind bars after police said that he is connected to two pizza delivery robberies.
According to authorities, the teen and an accomplice attempted to rob two pizza delivery drivers near the 1100 block of 4th Ave. in Akron.
During the first robbery, on Jan. 27, the suspects cornered the victim at an abandoned house and then allegedly pulled a gun on the delivery driver and demanded food and money.
The second robbery happened on the same day.
The suspects called another delivery driver to the same abandoned house. When the teen and his accomplices approached the delivery driver, he pulled out a gun and the suspects ran away.
Both robberies happened in late January.
On Monday, the teen turned himself in and was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
