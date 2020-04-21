BBB warns of free trial scams amid stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people after complaints and scam reports climb while people are at home.
The BBB warns that scammers are using ‘free trial’ scams to try and pry consumers from their money.
The scams include offering subscriptions to video streaming services, beauty supplies, weight loss pills, and more.
Scammers are also using misleading ads and fake celebrity endorsements to entice potential victims.
Officials said that scammers are likely phishing for personal and banking information or to distribute malware.
The BBB asked consumers to:
- Examine online free trial offers carefully
- Resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name
- Report free trial offer scams to BBB Scam Tracker
- Report losses to credit card companies. After the BBB free trial offer study, Mastercard and Visa issued new policies to increase transparency for free trial offers. Victims should call the customer service number on the back of the credit card used to ask for their money back.
For more information, visit the BBB’s website here.
