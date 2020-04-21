Calls to poison control centers rise in the face of battling COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control reports that calls to state- and regional-based poison control centers are up just about 20 percent from the same time last year, as people may be taking extreme measures to keep their homes safe from COVID-19.
The majority of calls, the CDC reports, involves calls from people who have been using bleaches and that ingestion is the number one concern.
Dr. Amy Edwards, an Infectious Disease Specialist at University Hospitals, appreciates that people have taken great interest in staying safe but warns that cleaning in the home has at times gone overboard.
In one case the CDC reports a woman was overcome while using a mixture of bleach and vinegar to clean her fruits and vegetables.
“I would not use any kind of chemical, even if it is a natural chemical like vinegar or bleach, on my fruits and vegetables,” Dr Edwards said, “It’s just not necessary.”
Clean water and a brush, if you feel it’s necessary, are enough to make sure your fruits and vegetables are clean.
The CDC cited another case where a young child had ingested alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and ended up with a significant blood alcohol level.
Dr. Edwards suggests that it is not necessary to use hand sanitizer in the home, that it should be saved for trips outside of the home and stored in a safe place.
“Your hands will be clean if you wash your hands 20 to 40 seconds with soap and water,” Dr Edwards said, “That’s all you need.”
The use of bleach was the main reason, the CDC believes, for the increase in calls this March as opposed to last March, and the number one complaint was inhalation.
If you choose to use a bleach-based product to clean hard surfaces around your home, you should be very careful.
“You need to be cleaning in a safe environment,” Dr Edwards said, “If you have to clean your high touch surfaces make sure you have good ventilation.”
