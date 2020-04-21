Cleveland bar leaning on social media followers to aid cash-strapped staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been about five weeks since bars and restaurants were closed down for the stay-at-home order.
One bar is trying to help its employees survive until they can get back behind the bar by featuring them on daily social media spotlights.
Every day, Zone Car Lounge in Cleveland features one of their employees, and patrons can donate via their Venmo or Paypal links.
Erica Papcum is one of those bartenders who’s worked at Zone Car for about two years. She said, “I just miss being in the bar.”
She was on vacation in Florida, around St. Patrick’s Day, when she found out she wouldn’t have a job to come home to. “It was scary,” she said. “It was really the moment I realized [coronavirus] is real. I miss my coworkers. I miss seeing all my customers. I miss doing all the things I hated like cleaning the bottles and taking the garbage out, I even miss that.”
Customers who are able can send Erica and other bartenders virtual tips until they’re able to get back behind the bar and sling drinks again.
Beyond connecting with their co-workers and customers, the spotlights serve as a financial lifeline. Erica is a grad student and was also laid off from her other job at a private tutoring company. Now, about 5 weeks later, she’s been denied for unemployment twice and is living off savings.
“I know some are hurting more than others and just think about how we love to go above and beyond for our customers,” she said. “There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for them and now’s the time to return the favor and go above and beyond for us.”
If you’d like to read more about their featured bartenders and donate, visit the Zone Car’s Facebook page.
