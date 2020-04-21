Cleveland man pleads guilty in fatal hit-skip accident on Christmas Day

Edwin Valentin (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Julia Tullos | April 21, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 8:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who caused a fatal hit skip accident on Christmas Day pleaded guilty late Monday.

Edwin Valentin, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, attempted tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, use of unauthorized plates and not stopping after an accident.

Melanie Phillips died after being struck by Valentin’s car around 11 p.m. on W. 52nd Street.

Melanie Phillips’ siblings say she’d just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her house, when the suspect jumped the curb, ran over her and kept going.
Family members told 19 News she had just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her home when she was struck.

Phillips, 35, was the mother of three boys.

Valentin will be sentenced on May 13.

