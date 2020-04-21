Cleveland reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, with 475 infected in all

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced that 28 more COVID-19 cases and five new fatalities were confirmed in Cleveland on Tuesday.
This brings the total to 475 confirmed cases and 18 fatalities, with ages ranging from 1 to 90 and over.
CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As it stands, there are more than 13,250 confirmed cases and 538 fatalities in Ohio.
There are more than 820,000 confirmed cases and 44,000 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County.
The County releases an updated map each Friday.
