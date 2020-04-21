Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest increase in coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Tuesday morning.
Health Commissioner Terry Allan will be joined by Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett for an 8:45 a.m. press conference.
As of Tuesday morning, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting at least 55 deaths and 1,577 cases in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.