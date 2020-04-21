Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest increase in coronavirus cases

CCBH presentation (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 8:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Tuesday morning.

Health Commissioner Terry Allan will be joined by Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett for an 8:45 a.m. press conference.

As of Tuesday morning, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting at least 55 deaths and 1,577 cases in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.

This story will be updated.

