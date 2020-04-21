Deadlines fast approaching for voting in Ohio’s mail-in primary election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Key deadlines are coming up for voters in Ohio’s primary election, which will now be conducted mostly through mail-in ballots.
The primary was postponed on March 17 over concerns with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The deadline to submit ballots is 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. They can be mailed to your local Board of Elections office, but must be postmarked by April 27.
Voters do not need to include a stamp with ballot-related materials. They can also be dropped off at ballot drop boxes located on site.
Information on your local Board of Elections can be found by clicking here.
The deadline submit an application to request a ballot is noon on Saturday, April 25. Requests must be submitted with your local Board of Elections.
“I do not recommend waiting until the deadline to submit your application as the post office needs time to deliver your ballot," said Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti. "The post office can take up to five days for mail delivery.”
Secretary of State Frank LaRose will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday night to answer questions related to the system.
Please note that exact protocols for where to drop off applications and ballots in person may vary from county to county. Please contact your local election officials for information specific to your county’s requirements.
For more information on voting in Cuyahoga County, click here.
For more information on voting throughout Ohio, click here.
This story will be updated.
