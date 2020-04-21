Dr. Acton: Ohioans will have to 'live with’ coronavirus for at least next 18 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using an analogy, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton provided broad details into the state’s plan to gradually begin reopening businesses as early as May 1.
Dr. Acton said, comparing one aspect of the plan to fighting fires, response teams will be dispatched to an area where an outbreak occurs.
“Every time we open up, it is guaranteed that we will increase the spread of this infection,” Dr. Acton stated.
The second part of the plan, referred to by Dr. Acton as the “dimmer switch” strategy, involves slowly reopening different sectors throughout Ohio to analyze case information. Health experts would then weigh the risk and reward factors before enforcing any preventative orders.
“We all know that we need to live with this virus and we’re going to live with it for a while to come, at least 18 months” Dr. Acton said.
“Our goal is to get as many people back to work safely as we can,” Gov. Mike DeWine added during Tuesday’s briefing.
The Governor previously said his priority post-May 1 is to gradually expand health care services so individuals can “catch up” on medical procedures. Gov. DeWine ordered that all elective surgeries be postponed due to the need to preserve essential equipment.
Secondly, Gov. DeWine suggested allowing businesses that can enforce safety measures to protect customers and employees to reopen.
Large gatherings, like sporting evnts and concerts will not be the first things to open because social distancing will be harder to practice, the Governor said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 557 deaths and 13,725 cases statewide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.