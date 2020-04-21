Former inmate says he was kicked in the groin and pepper sprayed at Cuyahoga County Jail (graphic content)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-page complaint filed by local lawyer, Subodh Chandra, states that Michael Roarty-Nugent was abused by at least four officers in April 2018.
The complaint states that Roarty-Nugent was allegedly doused by pepper spray and kicked in the groin, while he was restrained. “This is serious stuff when you have corrections officers acting as lawlessly as the very people who are accused and sitting in the jail.” says Chandra.
Chandra has filed several complaints against the county jail, due to several instances of abuse to numerous inmates over the last 18 months, including his representation of Shantel Glass.
She was pepper-sprayed and attacked by two corrections officers, after asking to make a phone call, according to reports and video footage.
Chandra says Roarty-Nugent’s case was similar. He alleges that Roarty-Nugent grabbed an extra carton of milk during meal time, which sparked the incident in question. Chandra says, “There’s simply no justification for the kind of violence that was administered to him. Even if there had been some kind of an argument over an extra container of milk, that simply doesn’t justify the kind of brutality and force being used.”
Chandra is urging county leaders to take control of this problem. Meanwhile, he says his client continues to recover both physically and emotionally. “I don’t care if you’ve been on the right side or wrong side of the law -- any human being that goes through that, is going to suffer continuing trauma from that and Mr. Roarty-Nugent has.”
