2 former Ohio Governors to head team tasked with ensuring state has enough testing to reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To ensure Ohio has enough testing materials to safely and gradually begin reopening on May 1, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the formation of the team that will be led by two former Governors.
Democrat Richard Celeste and Republican Bob Taft, both former two-term Governors for Ohio, will be responsible for working with leaders in the business, academic and public health sectors to source enough testing items, such as reagents, to successfully move forward during the pandemic.
“These two leaders have a depth of experience in Ohio and internationally,” Gov. DeWine praised.
Gov. DeWine said enough testing is critical in order to safely start reopening Ohio businesses while keeping customers and employees health.
