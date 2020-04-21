Geauga County Sheriffs break up barn party with over 100 people

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A noise complaint led the Geauga County Sheriffs Department to a barn party that defied Governor Mike DeWine’s social distancing orders.
On April 19, Geauga County officials were called to a barn on the 13000 block of Bundysburg Rd. in Huntsburg Township.
The authorities were called to the barn due to a noise complaint.
According to officials, there was a large party inside the barn that housed over 100 partygoers.
The Sheriff’s Department says that EMS was called because of a man who was intoxicated and wouldn’t wake up.
It is uncertain if anyone at the party was charged.
In March, The Center for Disease Control recommended that groups larger than 10 should not convene to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Governor DeWine has abided by the CDC guidelines and has enforced them throughout the Buckeye state.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.