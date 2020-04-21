Coronavirus death toll up to 557 in Ohio; 13,725 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 557 Ohioans died from the coronavirus with at least 13,725 cases reported statewide; an increase in 806 new positive tests over a 24-hour period.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Tuesday to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Marion County is now the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,132 total. The majority of those cases in Marion County are in inmates and correctional facility staff members in state jail institution.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 475 cases and 19 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 2,779 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, 838 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
The Governor recently said he still intends on letting the stay-at-home order expire on May 1 before beginning the process of gradually lifting statewide restrictions.
Despite plans to for a gradual and intermittent reopening, Gov. DeWine announced on Monday that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.