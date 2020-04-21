Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen’s rehabilitation process from a shoulder injury looks much different because of the coronavirus. He is one of many college football players who have limited access to equipment and one-on-one consultation. Some experts say those issues could lengthen recovery times and put athletes at risk for re-injury. Many schools are outsourcing the care of their athletes, and much of their rehab is being done at home. Physical therapists and trainers have limited access to the players and must practice social distancing measures when they interact.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Not knowing whether the hockey season is over, Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says the team is trying to stay in the present while also planning for next season. He announced the signing of Russian forward Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season worth a reported $1.2 million. That deal was later rejected by the NHL, and the Blue Jackets said it was due to a 'misunderstanding with regard to the filing window; and that it will be resubmitted July 1. Earlier, Columbus reached a two-year deal with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo worth $5.6 million. Kekalainen said the team is embroiled in talks with the league about if and how to continue playing the current season.
UNDATED (AP) — Talk about virtual drafts ... what is a mock draft, really? Make believe. The upcoming NFL remote draft beginning Thursday night has a touch of irony to it. The producers of said mock drafts rarely are even remotely accurate. That said, here’s one view of what might happen in the opening round. This mock draft does not include trades, of which there could be several. Sticking with the existing grid, the Colts, Steelers, Bears, Rams, Bills and Texans don’t have a selection.