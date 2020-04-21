Jimmy Dimora’s case argued via video in front of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorneys for former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora argued their case to lower his 28-year prison sentence in front of the United States 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Due to COVID-19, the arguments were done by video on April 16.
Dimora’s attorney then filed their response on April 17.
Their claim is that important evidence was not allowed at trial and that a new definition of an “official act” means Dimora did nothing wrong in voting on contracts for those who gave him gifts.
Dimora has always maintained that a list of donor names on his Ohio Ethics Commission disclosure form satisfied his requirement to report gifts.
The flaw in that is the form doesn’t make any distinction between someone who gave him a $50 campaign contribution and contractors who built him a patio, outdoor kitchen and tens of thousands of dollars for a retaining wall.
At Dimora’s trial, Federal Judge Sara Lioi trial refused to allow the form, citing the fact it was too vague.
The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has not announced when they will release their decision.
In 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption related charges; including, racketeering, bribery and conspiracy.
Dimora is serving his sentence at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County, where six inmates have already died from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.