Man found shot on east side porch; Cleveland police investigating it as homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed on Cleveland’s east side.
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side after a man was found with gunshot wounds.
On Monday just after 11 p.m., police were called to the 12000 block Woodside Ave. because of reports of a man shot lying on the porch of a residence.
When police arrived, they attempted to help the victim with first aid kits.
EMS arrived and transported the man to University Hospitals when he was pronounced dead.
Officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but ask anyone who has information to call 216-25-CRIME.
