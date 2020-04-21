Medical examiner identifies murder victim found behind Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the murder victim found behind an Akron home Sunday evening.
The victim is Raynard Dotson, Jr., 30, of Akron.
According to Akron police, Dotson was located in the 100 block of Division Street just after 7 p.m.
He died of an apparent gunshot wound, offices said.
Police said there were no witnesses to Dotson’s murder and are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
