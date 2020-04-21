Northeast Ohio Indian organization offering help in the fight against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of northeast Ohio doctors are stepping up and helping during the fight against the coronavirus.
The association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio has started a challenge, encouraging people to sew masks that can be donated to hospitals.
The group has challenged organizations to sew masks and donate to local hospitals.
AIPNO has already sewed upwards of 400 masks for those on the frontlines.
The organization tells 19 News that they are gaining volunteers by the day.
The group has also set up plasma donation sites and even started delivering groceries and medication to those in need.
