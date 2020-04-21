Northeast Ohio weather: Blustery afternoon ahead, snow showers finally subside tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about a volatile weather day for April!
If you’re keeping track, normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 60s.
Unfortunately, we are just not going to get there today.
On Tuesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck explains air masses by making soap explode.
Winds may gust upwards of 40 mph during the afternoon hours.
Winds should finally subside late tonight, but in the meantime, plan for a blustery afternoon and evening.
Many of you have been tweeting me about snow that you’ve seen throughout the day.
I know this is probably the last thing that you want to see in the month of April!
Any passing snow showers will come to an end before 9:00 PM.
Skies will slowly clear out tonight, allowing temperature to plummet.
We’ll be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn tomorrow.
Mid-April overnight lows are typically in the lower 40s.
Showers will return to the area Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday will also be another cooler day with highs only in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.