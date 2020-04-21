Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and cold today; temperatures only in the lower to middle 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not a fun day today. A strong cold front rolled through early this morning. A blast of cold air has settled in. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times out of the northwest and west. Temperatures will basically hold steady in the lower to middle 40s all day. The sky will be mostly cloudy. I do have some lake effect rain or snow showers in the forecast mainly east of Cleveland. Not feeling like spring today. I have us dry tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Lake effect clouds will hang on east of Cleveland. It will still be quite windy early this evening. Temperatures dip to around 30 degrees. A cold night indeed.