Ohio distillery making hand sanitizer for the Cleveland Clinic and giving cash away to out-of-work bartenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Out-of-work bartenders and front line healthcare workers are both getting a boost from an Ohio distillery.
Buckeye Vodka, based in Dayton, is a favorite among restaurants and bartenders, so in these tough times the distiller is trying to show them an “Outpouring of love.”
They’re asking out-of-work bartenders to flex their cocktail muscles and submit at home mixology recipe videos.
The favorites from the virtual bartender contest will get $1,000 each.
At least five bartenders will get that much-needed influx of funds.
“The Buckeye state has been hit hard, and our bartenders are one of the groups that has been hit the hardest, and earliest,” shares Jim Finke, Co-Founder of Buckeye Vodka.
He says they’re hoping to turn up the awareness of the need overall.
“Our hearts go out to them, and we want to help. We’re hoping this campaign will provide a much needed creative outlet for Ohioans at home,” he said.
While this contest is going on, the company is turning their distillery into a hand sanitizer operation.
They are taking their grain neutral spirit and converting it to a stronger form, 80 percent alcohol.
They’re going to be producing $20,000 worth of this sanitizer and distributing that to hospitals and healthcare facilities all over the state, including the Cleveland Clinic.
“It’s great to work with such a powerhouse hospital, recognized for all the good things that they do. We have some really great nurses in Ohio and we are happy to see that we’re able do our part, helping them through this because they are sacrificing so much for all of us," said Buckeye Vodka’s Bill Fox.
For those who want to enter the contest, click here for details and rules.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.