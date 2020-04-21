OHSAA officially cancels spring athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Atheltic Association has decided to pull the plug on spring athletics.
The decision comes after Governor Mike Dewine decided to cancel the school amid the coronavirus crisis.
The OHSAA issued a statement on its Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.
This is likely a tough pill to swallow for seniors looking to compete a final time at the high school level.
Earlier this year, the OHSAA was forced to cancel all winter sports tournaments. That meant that basketball, wrestling, and ice hockey tournaments were never played out.
According to the OHSAA, those four winter state tournaments join only a few events during World War 2 (1941-45) as the only sports cancellations in the history of the Association, which was founded in 1907.
OSHAA has not commented on the future of fall sports.
