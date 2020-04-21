Olmsted Township coffee shop deemed essential reopens, with a few new rules

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Although it’s an essential business, the Roasted Coffee shop in Olmsted Township decided to close at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
But they just reopened weeks later for take-out.
The staff wanted to make safety their number one priority.
During their time off they sanitized the entire shop.
So now you can safely grab that fresh cup of coffee before heading to work.
“It’s definitely an adjustment I still live at home, so it didn’t hit me too hard. I did worry about other people in the service industry for sure,” said barista Laurie Hamame.
She says they’ve used their time off to make sure the environment is clean and safe for everyone.
The official reopening was on Monday, and Hamame said they’ve gotten a great response from customers.
The coffee shop is following all the guidelines to make sure everyone remains COVID-19 free.
Peyton Noviski is a regular and was excited to order her favorite latte.
Right now their hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The staff here is encouraging the community to be considerate of others.
They have rules in place like no leaning or touching walls or counters, other than your purchases.
