PolyOne: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) _ PolyOne Corp. (POL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.8 million.
The Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 48 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.
The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $711.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.2 million.
PolyOne shares have dropped 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POL