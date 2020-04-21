There are more Ohio inmates with COVID-19 infections than total cases in Arkansas and Nebraska combined

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The amount of Ohio inmates and staff members at state correctional facilities continues to increase dramatically, according to statistics from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation.
As of April 20, at least 3,312 inmates in Ohio’s state prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for approximately one-quarter of the state’s cases.
To put that into perspective, Arkansas and Nebraska have a combined total of 3,255 cases between the two states.
The majority of Ohio’s cases are reported at the Marion Correction Institution with 1,950 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff members at the state’s correctional institutions have also suffered, with 302 positive tests reported.
At least eight inmates and one staff member have died as a result of the coronavirus.
The Ohio National Guard has been dispatched to several state prisons to assist with health care staff at the institutions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.