Westlake-based technology company creates patches that will track health care workers’ temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the telltale signs that someone has COVID-19 is a spike in temperature.
University Hospitals will soon be using TempTraq patches to monitor the temperatures of its health care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 on a daily basis.
“It’s very scalable and it’s also very accurate to access temperatures, even remotely," said Dr. Ted Teknos.
The patches record the workers’ temps and sends that data to an app that’s constantly being watched by UH nurses.
“You apply it just like you would a band aid. It stays in place for at least 72 hour. We’re going to be using 24-hour patches,” said Dr. Teknos.
Dr. Teknos says these patches will be used to protect both UH staff and patients.
“Making sure that anyone who has a temperature is pulled out of the care giving setting at the appropriate time and not a moment too late,” he added.
The TempTraq patches were developed right here in Northeast Ohio by Westlake-based company Blue Spark Technologies.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.