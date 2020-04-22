Celebrate Earth Day the virtual way with Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted original plans, the Cleveland Metroparks is inviting you to join them in celebrating Earth Day the virtual way.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Metroparks is hosting educational events throughout the day on their Facebook page.
“Connecting with nature and our planet has proven to be more important now than ever before,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “We hope families will join us for these virtual experiences and I assure you our team is hard at work preparing more nature and conservation-based programming and events once we are able to gather again as a community.”
Here’s the lineup for Wednesday’s virtual events on the Cleveland Metroparks Facebook Page:
- 10 a.m.: Kick-off Earth Day by joining Cleveland Metroparks CEO on for a virtual update of the Bonnie Park Restoration Project.
- 11 a.m.: Online school is in session for the Virtual Classroom sponsored by Raising Cane’s. The animal care team will be showcasing the zoo’s seal and sea lion training, a popular program from the annual Party for the Planet celebration.
- 1 p.m.: Watch a virtual tree planting while engaging with Cleveland Metroparks experts live as they walk you through the planting process and learn more about caring for a seedling and native tree species.
You can also visit the Cleveland Metroparks Virtual Classroom website for additional Earth Day resources to teach children (and adults!) about the planet and why it is important to take care of it.
Also on the website is a list of 50 ways to celebrate Earth Day where you can learn about invasive plant species, how to start a home compost, and more.
If you want to celebrate Earth day by supporting wildlife and habitats, visit the Zoo’s conservation page to learn more.
“Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is dedicated to securing a future for wildlife,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “By visiting the Zoo’s website, you can join our conservation community to protect animals and the environment. Securing a future for wildlife is more important now than ever.”
