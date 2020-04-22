Cleveland Clinic sending health care workers to Michigan hospital crippled by coronavirus outbreak

Closeup of a medical supply shelf at the TCF Center in Detroit. The city's convention center was converted to accommodate an overflow of patients with the coronavirus. (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | April 22, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caregivers from the Cleveland Clinic hospital system will be traveling to Michigan to support medical personnel in a state hard-hit by COVID-19.

More than a dozen Cleveland Clinic health care workers from the Avon hospital, including nurses, emergency physicians, and x-ray technicians, will be leaving on Wednesday afternoon en route to Detroit’s Henry Ford Health System campus.

Additional health care workers from Northeast Ohio were already sent to New York to assist in efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Michigan’s department of health has reported more than 32,900 cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,700 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

