Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl last seen April 14

Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl last seen April 14
Kasandra and William Cabrera (Cleveland Division of Police) (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 11:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help with finding two missing teens who haven’t been seen since 1:50 a.m. on April 14.

Police identified the missing teens as 15-year-old William Cabrera and 17-year-old Kasandra Cabrera.

According to the report, the teens ran away from the 4400 block of Clark Avenue after a verbal argument, and the mother believes they are staying with a friend.

William was described in the report as 5′11″ tall, 135 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a basketball on his right hand.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

According to police, William Cabrera has a prior history of going missing.

Kasandra was described in the report as 5′4″ tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of Arabic letters on her left arm.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and was carrying an orange backpack.

According to the report, the teens ran away from the 4400 block of Clark Avenue after a verbal argument, and the mother believes they are staying with friends.

Call police if you have any information on where they may be.

Kasandra Cabrera (Cleveland Division of Police)
Kasandra Cabrera (Cleveland Division of Police) (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
William Cabrera (Cleveland Division of Police)
William Cabrera (Cleveland Division of Police) (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.