Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl last seen April 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help with finding two missing teens who haven’t been seen since 1:50 a.m. on April 14.
Police identified the missing teens as 15-year-old William Cabrera and 17-year-old Kasandra Cabrera.
According to the report, the teens ran away from the 4400 block of Clark Avenue after a verbal argument, and the mother believes they are staying with a friend.
William was described in the report as 5′11″ tall, 135 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a basketball on his right hand.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
According to police, William Cabrera has a prior history of going missing.
Kasandra was described in the report as 5′4″ tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of Arabic letters on her left arm.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and was carrying an orange backpack.
Call police if you have any information on where they may be.
