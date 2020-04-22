Connecting for Kids helps parents with special needs children struggling with challenges from coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With routines uprooted and children unable to attend school in a traditional setting for the rest of the academic year, families across Ohio are learning how to adjust during the coronavirus crisis.
However, families of children with special needs are facing other struggles caused by the pandemic.
19 News spoke with Sarah Rintamaki from Connecting for Kids, an organization out of Westlake which provides education and support to families in Northeast Ohio who have concerns about their child, including those children with and without formal diagnoses.
Q: Under distance learning, kids are being required to sit in front of a screen or complete a packet of work for an extended period of time. How are families dealing with this new academic reality especially those who have a child with ADHD or defiance issues?
A: Completing this work from home is a challenge for many kids, but especially those with attention issues. Parents are telling us that their kids are not able to stay focused on what is being presented during online videos or just getting up and walking away during a class Zoom call. Organizing their workload is also difficult for these kids. Through our Facebook Live virtual programs, experts have been advising families to incorporate movement into their child’s day and try mindfulness brain breaks. For organization issues, they offer tips for setting up the child’s workspace for success.
Many families are also dealing with defiance – kids who either just don’t want to do the work or those who don’t understand why they are being asked to do their school classes from home. Our May virtual speaker, Dr. Berk, will present a whole seminar on this, giving parents tips such as understanding the root cause of the defiance and collaborating with the child to finish the tasks.
Q: Routines have changed, activities are canceled and our whole lives have drastically changed overnight. What types of behavior and anxiety issues are parents seeing in their children?
A: Many parents are calling and telling us that kids, especially those who have special needs, are not doing well transitioning to this “new” normal. Many are not getting enough sleep and the frustration of being stuck in the house is bringing out all types of problem behaviors such as hitting, biting and meltdowns. We’re hosting virtual sessions with area experts to talk about things parents can implement at home to curb these behaviors such as giving children sensory activities to calm themselves and written schedules.
So many kids suffer with anxiety issues to begin with and add to that the constant news of this deadly virus and anxiety is at an all-time high among children. We have many different podcasts on anxiety that families can listen to and other resources providing tips for handling worry and anxiety on our website.
Q: Some kids are immunocompromised or medically fragile. What are the worries these families are facing?
A: Parents are making gut-wrenching decisions about delaying heart surgeries or cancer treatments vs risking being in the hospital at this time. Parents who rely on aides or nurses coming to their homes don’t want to risk someone potentially carry the virus to their child so they are being forced to provide all the care themselves and are completely exhausted. To these families, we are offering online support groups as well as Zoom chats facilitated by area professionals.
Families can reach out to Connecting for Kids for help by visiting their website or their Facebook page.
