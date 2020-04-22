Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 22, 2020

By Chris Anderson | April 22, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 557 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 13,725 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1 and announced that school facilities will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

