Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 22, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 557 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 13,725 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1 and announced that school facilities will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Connecting for Kids helps parents with special needs children struggling with challenges from coronavirus crisis
- Social Security recipients must register dependent children by noon to receive additional funds on stimulus check
- Celebrate Earth Day the virtual way with Cleveland Metroparks
- Cleveland Clinic sending health care workers to Michigan hospital crippled by coronavirus outbreak
- Shaker Heights High School holding virtual commencement ceremony for Class of 2020 due to coronavirus crisis
- Timeline reset: CDC confirms weeks-earlier California coronavirus deaths
- Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
- Trump order to bar new green cards, not temporary visas
- Nations ease some coronavirus restrictions yet public still wary
- China calls coronavirus lawsuit brought by Missouri ‘very absurd’
- Oil price remains under pressure, stock markets stable
- Walmart customer uses pepper spray on others boarding elevator amid coronavirus fears
- Essential worker donates stimulus check to father who lost job due to coronavirus
- Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions during coronavirus outbreak
