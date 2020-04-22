Could meat supply be in jeopardy due to coronavirus?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly every industry, large and small, has been impacted in some way by the pandemic.
Now meat packing plants are shutting down operations indefinitely after large numbers of employees tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s like a one-two punch for the meat industry, as two major pork suppliers temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus. But will the local meat industry and grocery stores feel the impact?
Stockyard Meats has been around for more than four decades and two generations, and they’re determined to help their loyal customers keep food on the table during this pandemic.
But at least four popular meat suppliers, including Tyson and Smithfield, have been impacted by the coronavirus.
Hundreds of employees testing positive for COVID-19 and others we’re told, afraid of showing up for work, fear they’ll also fall victim.
Dan Gilliam is the owner of Stockyard Meats in Cleveland. “Smithfield a couple weeks ago, a very big pork supplier will see a little decline in pork and some higher prices eventually. And then you know Tyson is going to trickle down so it will likely hit the supermarkets first, and small business owners like myself it will trickle down to unfortunately.”
Gilliam feels, unlike the big supermarkets, his store that specializes in meats can weather the storm and have enough variety to satisfy his customers’ every need. “We have a very big selection. We’re an old school butcher shop, but a new school grocery store” Gilliam said.
It could be one to two weeks before we notice any shortage on the pork supply, and a likely increase in pricing.