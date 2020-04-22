Dayton’s Trautman ready to make history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Adam Trautman is ready to make history. Recent history, anyway.
Not because he's one of the top tight ends in the Draft, but because he's a Dayton Flyer in the Draft.
It's been 43 years since a Flyer was taken in the NFL Draft.
Other than that, Adam, no pressure.
"Ha ha, yeah, it's been a while," Trautman told me during a recent Facetime interview. "But the time's come, I guess."
His stock has soared as quickly as his numbers at Dayton, where he became the program's all-time leading receiver.
Comparisons to George Kittle ... the 49'ers game-changing tight end ... soon followed.
"Obviously, I love hearing that because I love watching him play," Trautman says. "The think I pride myself on is how hard I play. My game clearly resembles his, just how he goes after the ball all the time, so deceptive in his route-running, just his technique as a tight end, that's where I want to be at the next level."
Trautman is well aware that there's a certain team here in Cleveland with a new head coach who just happens to love tight ends.
And yes, he's talked with Kevin Stefanski.
"Yes, I've had my fair share of conversations with them (Browns)," Trautman says. "I've talked with the tight ends coach (Drew Petzing), the head coach (Stefanski). I've had contact with them."
If he is in the Browns' plans, they're going to have to grab him by Friday. Round 2 or 3. Trautman won't be on the board after that. The coronavirus may have changed this entire process, but Trautman had made an impression long before that.
“Fortunately, I did get to go to the Senior Bowl, and the Combine,” Trautman says. “I feel for the guys who didn’t partake in any of those events.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.