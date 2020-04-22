Dialysis centers get a special lunch delivery from Cleveland’s Nuevo Modern Mexican

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not a day goes by without someone stepping up to make sure our frontline workers are appreciated.
On Wednesday, two local dialysis centers got a special lunch delivery from Nuevo Modern Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar in Cleveland.
The first stop was Ohio Renal Care Group, where 40 employees got a free lunch and a friendly smile from Nuevo’s owner, Lisa Hirt and her Assistant General Manager Kimberly Benyo.
“It's nice to feel that somebody outside is recognizing us and understands what the staff is going through,” said Tamika Jackson.
Hurt and Benyo also delivered to Centers for Dialysis Care. They say the main reason they’re doing this is to pay it forward.
“We are getting a ton of support. We are a small business getting a ton of support,” said Hirt. “A lot of people use that hashtag #thisiscle. This is the time to prove it. We all need to take care of each other,” said Benyo.
Hirt also tells 19 news she has a personal connection to dialysis unit workers. “I am a clinical dietitian actually in dialysis in Akron a couple days a week at a company there and I see these nurses and techs and dietitians and social workers in front of these chronic patients and they’re taking care of them and I just don’t know if they’re really getting recognized for that at this time,” said Hirt.
Fanya Zalipsky said, “I’m humbled and appreciative for them recognizing us dialysis clinical providers, that we are here on the front line too.”
Brittney Carden said, “Something like this reminds us that as a community were all in this together and it really is powerful especially at a time like this.”
Hirt feels fortunate her restaurant has even gotten support from out-of-towners who’ve eaten there in the past. For example, purchasing and donating gift cards to regulars, and donating money so these meals and special memories can be made for first responders.
